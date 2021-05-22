Highlights of President Xi's speech at Global Health Summit

Xinhua) 10:46, May 22, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday delivered a speech at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing, announcing a slew of new measures China will take to continue its support for global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are some highlights of his speech:

-- The battle with COVID-19 is one for the people and by the people.

-- We should advocate the spirit of science, adopt a science-based approach, and follow the law of science.

-- Political manipulation would not serve COVID-19 response on the domestic front. It would only disrupt international cooperation against the virus and bring greater harm to people around the world.

-- It is imperative for us to reject vaccine nationalism and find solutions to issues concerning the production capacity and distribution of vaccines, in order to make vaccines more accessible and affordable in developing countries.

-- The pandemic is an extensive test of the global health governance system.

-- China will provide an additional 3 billion U.S. dollars in international aid over the next three years to support COVID-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries.

-- Having already supplied 300 million doses of vaccines to the world, China will provide still more vaccines to the best of its ability.

-- China supports its vaccine companies in transferring technologies to other developing countries and carrying out joint production with them.

-- Having announced support for waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, China also supports the World Trade Organization and other international institutions in making an early decision on this matter.

-- China proposes setting up an international forum on vaccine cooperation for vaccine-developing and producing countries, companies and other stakeholders to explore ways of promoting fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.

