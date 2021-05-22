China offers free vaccines to over 80 developing countries: Xi

Xinhua) 10:11, May 22, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China has provided free vaccines to more than 80 developing countries in urgent need and exported vaccines to 43 countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing.

