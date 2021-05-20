Chinese president to address global health summit

May 20, 2021

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Global Health Summit and deliver a speech via video in Beijing on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.

Xi was invited by Mario Draghi, prime minister of Italy that holds the G20 presidency, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Hua said.

