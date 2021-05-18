Xi, Putin to witness opening of nuclear energy cooperation project via video link

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday jointly witness the opening ceremony of the two countries' nuclear energy cooperation project via video link.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Tuesday.

