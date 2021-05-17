Home>>
A martyr who never abandons faith | Stories shared by Xi Jinping
(Xinhua) 09:08, May 17, 2021
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- "Let them cut off my head, I will not abandon my faith." This was the last poem written by China's revolutionary martyr Xia Minghan. Why did Chinese President Xi Jinping cite this poem at a gathering in Beijing? Find out the answer in this video.
