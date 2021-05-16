Commentary: Water-diversion project underscores people-centered philosophy

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects the Danjiangkou Reservoir and listens to introductions to the construction, management and operation of the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, and the ecological conservation of the water source region in Xichuan County, Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, May 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping convened a symposium Friday on advancing the high-quality follow-up development of a mega water-diversion project following an inspection, underscoring China's continued commitment to its people-centered development philosophy.

As of March 2021, the South-to-North Water Diversion Project had transferred over 40.8 billion cubic meters of water since the first phase of its eastern and middle routes began supplying water, directly benefiting more than 130 million people.

Since ancient times, China has seen floods in summer and droughts in winter, with a shortage of water in the north and an abundance in the south. That uneven distribution of water in terms of time and space has troubled the Chinese nation for centuries.

After the founding of the People's Republic, the Communist Party of China (CPC) led the nationwide construction of large-scale water projects, optimizing water resources, boosting sustainable economic and social development, and ultimately improving people's livelihoods. The South-to-North Water Diversion Project is a prime example, built at considerable cost but bringing even more benefits, thanks to its careful planning and determined execution.

It transfers water from the Yangtze River to dry areas in northern China through eastern, middle, and western routes, and is the largest such project in the world.

To facilitate the construction of the project, many Chinese families were relocated, settling in new homes and starting new lives. Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited some of the resettled families on Thursday and wished them well.

Their sacrifice is for the greater good and speaks to both the tradition of the Chinese nation and the mobilization capabilities of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics.

Marking its 100th anniversary this year, the CPC was not founded to pursue its own interests, but to enable people to enjoy happy lives.

"The people are the state," Xi said, underlying the purpose of the CPC's governance -- ensuring the people's happiness and meeting their aspirations.

With the changes in time and conditions, the South-to-North Water Diversion Project is now in need of follow-up development, which was the focus of the Xi-chaired symposium. The people-centered development philosophy is not an abstract, abstruse concept, but an enduring pursuit. The CPC will not restrict itself to idle reflection or paying lip service to this philosophy but will put it into practice in all areas of social and economic development.

