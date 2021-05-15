Home>>
Xi extends congratulations on China's first Mars landing
(Xinhua) 10:43, May 15, 2021
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended congratulations on the successful landing of China's first probe on Mars.
On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CMC, extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to all members who have participated in the Mars exploration mission, Tianwen-1, in a congratulatory message.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Focus: Xi convenes symposium on follow-up development of China's mega water diversion project
- China's probe lands on Mars
- Tianwen-1 ready for Mars touchdown amid high confidence as landing window opens
- Xi stresses striving for people's well-being
- Xi visits resettled residents of China's mega water diversion project
- Xi Jinping on China's water diversion project, water conservation
- Xi inspects China's mega water diversion project
- "Xi Jinping Collection Room" in S. Korea's top university meaningful to learn about China
- Xi inspects central Chinese city Nanyang
- Xi calls for promoting innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.