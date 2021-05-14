Xi Jinping on China's water diversion project, water conservation

Xinhua) 08:23, May 14, 2021

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Nov. 14, 2020 shows the Jiangdu Key Water Conservancy Project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.(Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday inspected the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in the city of Nanyang in central China's Henan Province.

As of late March, the mega water project had transferred over 40.8 billion cubic meters of water to the country's arid northern areas. More than 130 million people had directly benefited from the project since the first phase of its eastern and middle routes began supplying water.

Xi has on many occasions emphasized the importance of the project and water conservation. The following are some highlights of his remarks and instructions:

-- The South-to-North Water Diversion Project will benefit not only this generation, but many more to come.

-- The South-to-North Water Diversion Project is important strategic infrastructure to optimize water resources, boost sustainable economic and social development, and improve people's livelihoods.

-- Efforts must be made to coordinate the implementation of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project and water-saving efforts in northern China.

-- Water-conserving agriculture should be actively developed, and water-wasting irrigation must be prohibited.

-- Production should be based on the situation of local water resources.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)