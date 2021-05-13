Xi inspects central Chinese city Nanyang

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a memorial facility dedicated to Zhang Zhongjing, a famous Chinese pharmacologist and physician of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), in Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, May 12, 2021. Xi learned about Zhang's life story and his contributions to the development of traditional Chinese medicine. Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the city of Nanyang in Henan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

ZHENGZHOU, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected the city of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province.

In the afternoon, Xi first visited a memorial facility dedicated to Zhang Zhongjing, a famous Chinese pharmacologist and physician of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220). Xi learned about Zhang's life story and his contributions to the development of traditional Chinese medicine.

Xi then went to a theme park on Rosa Chinensis, or the Chinese rose, and a local company producing mugwort products. Xi inspected how Nanyang uses the flower and the herb to develop its specialty industries, create more jobs and boost local employment.

