Xi Jinping on family values

Xinhua) 11:10, May 09, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has a chat with relocated resident Wang Xianping and Wang's family about their daily life in Jinping Community of Laoxian Township, Pingli County of the city of Ankang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Filial piety is a traditional virtue very much valued by Chinese society. President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions stressed the importance of family virtues and traditions.

The following are some highlights of his quotes:

-- A family is the smallest unit of a nation while a nation is thousands of families put together.

-- We should promote filial piety and family harmony, encourage people to take on family responsibilities, cultivate fine family traditions, and take care of the elderly.

-- Mothers should pass on to their children the passion for study, the spirit of hard work, and the love of the motherland to help the young generation nurture good character and grow healthily to become adults who contribute to the country and the people.

-- We need to help women strike a balance between family and work to become women of the new era who can take up social responsibilities while contributing to their families.

