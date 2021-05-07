Xi's remarks on upholding multilateralism

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, reiterating the importance of multilateralism.

The following are some key remarks made by Xi on various occasions on multilateralism.

May 6, 2021

Noting that the United Nations (UN) has gone through rare and complicated situations in recent years, Xi said when talking with Guterres that multilateralism has received more and more support as a result.

Pursuing multilateralism is inseparable from the United Nations, international law and cooperation among countries, Xi said.

The world needs genuine multilateralism, Xi said, adding that all countries should act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, refrain from pursuing unilateralism and hegemonism, and should not use multilateralism as a pretext to form small circles or stir up ideological confrontation.

China will continue to support the work of the United Nations and that of Secretary-General Guterres, and uphold genuine multilateralism, Xi said.

April 22, 2021

To build a community of life for man and nature, we must be committed to harmony between man and nature, green development, systemic governance, a people-centered approach, multilateralism, and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, Xi said while addressing the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link from Beijing.

April 20, 2021

All countries should follow the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, uphold true multilateralism, and make the global governance system more fair and equitable, Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.

April 16, 2021

China opposes "vaccine nationalism" and a man-made vaccine divide, and is willing to work with the international community, including France and Germany, to ensure timely access to vaccines for the developing world, Xi said while attending a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing.

Jan. 26, 2021

Multilateralism is about having international affairs addressed through consultation and the future of the world decided by everyone working together, Xi said when addressed the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda.

"To uphold multilateralism in the 21st century, we should promote its fine tradition, take on new perspectives and look to the future. We need to stand by the core values and basic principles of multilateralism. We also need to adapt to the changing international landscape and respond to global challenges as they arise. We need to reform and improve the global governance system on the basis of extensive consultation and consensus-building," Xi said.

Nov. 22, 2020

"In my view, the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits should guide our way forward," Xi said at the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit via video link. "We should uphold multilateralism, pursue openness and inclusiveness, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and keep pace with the times."

