Xi stresses striving for people's well-being
(Xinhua) 11:10, May 14, 2021
ZHENGZHOU, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Party's 100-year history is a history of dedication to people's well-being and aspirations.
Xi made the remarks when visiting the village of Zouzhuang in Xichuan County of central China's Henan Province, on Thursday.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
