Xi stresses striving for people's well-being

Xinhua) 11:10, May 14, 2021

ZHENGZHOU, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Party's 100-year history is a history of dedication to people's well-being and aspirations.

Xi made the remarks when visiting the village of Zouzhuang in Xichuan County of central China's Henan Province, on Thursday.

