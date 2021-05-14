Xi inspects China's mega water diversion project

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stops by wheat fields to check crop growth and learns about progress in summer grain production while inspecting the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Xichuan County, Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, May 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

ZHENGZHOU, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday inspected the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in the city of Nanyang in central China's Henan Province.

In the afternoon, he went to the county of Xichuan, where he inspected the Taocha Canal Head, the Danjiangkou Reservoir and the village of Zouzhuang. Xi listened to introductions to the construction, management and operation of the middle route of the water diversion project, and the ecological conservation of the water source region.

He also learned about the resettlement of people relocated because of the project, and measures to develop specialty industries and boost the incomes of resettled residents.

During the inspection, Xi stopped by wheat fields to check crop growth and learn about progress in summer grain production.

