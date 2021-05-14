Xi visits resettled residents of China's mega water diversion project

Xinhua) 11:08, May 14, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the resettlement of people relocated because of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, and measures to develop specialty industries and boost the incomes of resettled residents in Zouzhuang Village, Xichuan County, Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, May 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

ZHENGZHOU, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Thursday visited people relocated because of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project and thanked them for their contribution to the country.

Xi made the remarks during an inspection tour in the village of Zouzhuang in Xichuan County of central China's Henan Province.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)