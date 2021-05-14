Xi visits resettled residents of China's mega water diversion project
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the resettlement of people relocated because of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, and measures to develop specialty industries and boost the incomes of resettled residents in Zouzhuang Village, Xichuan County, Nanyang, central China's Henan Province, May 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
ZHENGZHOU, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Thursday visited people relocated because of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project and thanked them for their contribution to the country.
Xi made the remarks during an inspection tour in the village of Zouzhuang in Xichuan County of central China's Henan Province.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi Jinping on China's water diversion project, water conservation
- Xi inspects China's mega water diversion project
- "Xi Jinping Collection Room" in S. Korea's top university meaningful to learn about China
- Xi inspects central Chinese city Nanyang
- Xi calls for promoting innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.