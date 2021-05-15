Home>>
Xi's article on utilizing revolutionary resources to be published
(Xinhua) 15:39, May 15, 2021
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on utilizing revolutionary resources and passing on revolutionary traditions will be published Sunday.
The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be carried by this year's 10th issue of the Qiushi Journal.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi extends congratulations on China's first Mars landing
- Xi Focus: China's water diversion project promotes green development
- Xi Focus: World's largest water diversion project sows lasting rewards
- Xi extends congratulations on China's first Mars landing
- Xi Focus: Xi convenes symposium on follow-up development of China's mega water diversion project
- Xi stresses striving for people's well-being
- Xi visits resettled residents of China's mega water diversion project
- Xi Jinping on China's water diversion project, water conservation
- Xi inspects China's mega water diversion project
- "Xi Jinping Collection Room" in S. Korea's top university meaningful to learn about China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.