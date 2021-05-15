Xi's article on utilizing revolutionary resources to be published

Xinhua) 15:39, May 15, 2021

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on utilizing revolutionary resources and passing on revolutionary traditions will be published Sunday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be carried by this year's 10th issue of the Qiushi Journal.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)