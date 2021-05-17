Xi's speech marking poverty relief published in English

Xinhua) 13:48, May 17, 2021

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a grand gathering marking the country's accomplishments in poverty alleviation and honoring its model poverty fighters has been published in English by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech in February, announcing that China had secured a complete victory against poverty.

In his speech, Xi urged efforts to comprehensively advance rural vitalization and consolidate and escalate the gains in poverty alleviation.

The English version was translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)