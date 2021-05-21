Xi says to build closer community with Pakistan in new era

Xinhua) 16:47, May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that he stands ready to work with Pakistani President Arif Alvi to deepen bilateral strategic communication and pragmatic cooperation and promote high-quality operation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with Alvi on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

He is willing to join hands with the Pakistani leader to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era for the benefit of both countries and their people.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)