Xi says to build closer community with Pakistan in new era
(Xinhua) 16:47, May 21, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that he stands ready to work with Pakistani President Arif Alvi to deepen bilateral strategic communication and pragmatic cooperation and promote high-quality operation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
He made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with Alvi on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations.
He is willing to join hands with the Pakistani leader to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era for the benefit of both countries and their people.
