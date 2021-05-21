Chinese premier, Pakistani PM pledge to enhance ties over phone

Photo taken on Nov. 8, 2020 shows an Orange Line metro train leaving a station in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday held a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, with both sides pledging to strengthen bilateral communication and cooperation.

China and Pakistan enjoy a longstanding friendship, Li said. Noting that this incoming Friday marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, he said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani President Arif Alvi will exchange congratulatory messages.

Photo taken on April 30, 2021 shows a view of the project management department of the Suki Kinari (SK) Hydropower Project in Mansehra district, Pakistan. (Xinhua/Deng Kaiyin)

Li said he hopes that the two sides will maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and maintain and develop the precious treasure of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Li and Khan exchanged views on international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 in particular.

Li pointed out that the pandemic is still raging across the world, and the international community needs to work together to tackle the challenge caused by the virus, the common enemy of mankind.

A handover ceremony of a batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccine is held at Noor Khan Air Base near Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Tian)

China is ready to provide support to Pakistan within its capacity in fighting the pandemic, Li added.

Khan, for his part, said Pakistan is looking forward to strengthening high-level exchanges and advancing strategic cooperation with China.

Under the current circumstances, Pakistan particularly hopes to deepen cooperation with China to fight COVID-19, Khan said, adding that Pakistan is ready to work with China to push for new achievements in bilateral relations.

