China enhances cooperation with Afghanistan, Pakistan on cultural heritage conservation

Xinhua) 17:24, May 12, 2021

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday signed joint statements with Afghanistan and Pakistan concerning cooperation on the Asian Initiative for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

The country will cooperate with Afghanistan and Pakistan on archaeological projects, the restoration of monuments and sites, nominations for World Heritage sites, academic research into museum collections, cultural exhibitions, the prevention of cultural artifact trafficking, and personnel training, according to the statements signed between China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) and the Ministry of Information and Culture of Afghanistan as well as the National Heritage and Culture Division of Pakistan.

The joint statements signed in Beijing are not only the latest achievements of bilateral cooperation among the three countries, but also show that initiative has been translated into action, said NCHA chief Li Qun.

The joint statements are the first bilateral agreements signed between Asian countries under the framework of the Asian Initiative for Cultural Heritage Conservation, according to the NCHA.

