Chinese FM elaborates China's position on current situation in Afghanistan

XI'AN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday elaborated China's position on Afghan situation when holding talks with foreign ministers of countries including Uzbekistan and Tajikistan who came to China to attend the second China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Wang said that the current evolution of Afghan situation has drawn great attention from the international community. The Chinese side believes that foreign troops should withdraw from Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner to prevent any hasty action from adversely affecting and seriously interfering with the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

He said that it is necessary for neighboring countries of Afghanistan, including Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, to coordinate their positions in a timely manner, speak with one voice, and fully support the Afghan domestic peace process to overcome difficulties and move forward. China put forward the following propositions:

The peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan should firstly implement the principle of "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned". This is in line with the requirements of UN Security Council's relevant resolutions and is the political prerequisite for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Second, Afghanistan should form inclusive political arrangements to make sure that all ethnic groups and parties could participate in political life in the future and enjoy equal political rights. This is the right direction to achieve peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Third, Afghan national governance structure in the future should conform to the country's unique national conditions and development needs, and should not simply copy foreign models, so as to avoid inadaptation and new turbulence and chaos. This is a realistic choice to achieve peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Wang pointed out that regional countries and the international community hope that the future Afghan government could implement the moderate Muslim policy and avoid extremist tendencies, oppose all forms of terrorism and not allow the resurgence of terrorist forces in Afghanistan, develop good-neighborliness and friendship with neighboring countries and become a positive factor in promoting regional peace and stability.

As close neighbors of Afghanistan, Central Asian countries should make due contribution to the final settlement of the Afghan issue, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization should also play its due role for the long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan, Wang stressed.

