Chinese FM to host C+C5 foreign ministers meeting
(Xinhua) 14:12, May 11, 2021
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host the second China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
The meeting will be held on May 12 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to spokesperson Hua Chunying.
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will attend the meeting, Hua said.
