Chinese FM holds talks with Turkmen officials

Xinhua) 09:35, May 11, 2021

XI'AN, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Turkmenistan on Monday made the consensus to formulate a five-year plan for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The consensus was made when Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Berdymukhamedov in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Wang expressed the hope that the two sides, in accordance with the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, will work together to build a more thriving and dynamic China-Turkmenistan relationship.

Wang thanked Turkmenistan for its firm support to China on issues concerning China's core interests.

Both sides agreed to further consolidate and expand cooperation on natural gas, while vigorously exploring cooperation in non-resource fields.

The two sides made the consensus to formulate a five-year plan for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and strengthen coordination in maintaining international information security and biosafety.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on the situation in Afghanistan.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)