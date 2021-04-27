Chinese FM to chair COVID-19 meeting

Xinhua) 10:30, April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Foreign ministers from China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will hold a meeting on coping with COVID-19 on Tuesday via video link.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday.

The six foreign ministers will exchanges opinions on such issues as consolidating consensus of fighting the pandemic through solidarity, deepening anti-pandemic cooperation, and advancing the post-pandemic economic recovery, according to the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)