British MPs should mind their own business: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:08, April 24, 2021

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. [Photo/fmprc.gov.cn]

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- British members of parliament should mind their own business after they approved a so-called parliamentary motion on Xinjiang, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

The so-called "genocide" in Xinjiang is a blatant lie fabricated by international anti-China elements, which the Chinese government and people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang firmly oppose and strongly condemn, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing.

"Britain has enough of its own problems," he added. "These British parliament members should mind their own business and do more for their own constituents."

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)