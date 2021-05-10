China strongly condemns deadly serial attacks in Afghanistan: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed shock and strong condemnation regarding deadly serial attacks near a secondary school for girls in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of the victims and extend sincere condolences to the bereaved families," said spokesperson Hua Chunying, while confirming that no Chinese citizen was injured in the attacks.

According to the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan, on the afternoon of May 8 local time, serial attacks were carried out near a secondary school for girls in Kabul, killing at least 50 and injuring over 100, most of which were students attending the school.

Hua said that China always firmly opposes violent extremism in all its manifestations, will continue its firm support for the Afghan government and people in their efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard national security and stability, and stands ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan realize peace at an early date.

"It needs to be pointed out that the recent abrupt U.S. announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people's life and safety," Hua said.

China calls on foreign troops in Afghanistan to take into full account the security of people in the country and the region, pull out in a responsible manner and avoid inflicting more turmoil and suffering on the Afghan people, she said.

