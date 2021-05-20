China, Pakistan to hold activities marking 70 years of diplomatic ties

09:33, May 20, 2021 By huaxia ( Xinhua

A handover ceremony of a batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines is held at Noor Khan Air Base near Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Tian)

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan will hold a series of activities later this year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, officials and experts said at an academic seminar held in Shanghai Wednesday.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, both sides are confident in hosting about 100 celebratory activities to attract young people of both countries to participate in bilateral cooperation and exchanges, seminar attendees said. The seminar has the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan as its theme.

At the seminar, the Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, said that the two countries set a model of bilateral relations. This model is based on mutual understanding, respect, trust, support, and cooperation.

Sha Hailin, president of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, told the seminar that China and Pakistan aided each other in terms of anti-pandemic supplies since the outbreak of the pandemic, demonstrating the partnership between the two countries.

China and Pakistan established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951.

