Pakistani Ambassador proud of 70-year journey of China-Pakistan relationship

Xinhua) 16:46, April 21, 2021

In an exclusive interview, #Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, proud of the 70-year journey of China-Pakistan relationship, wishes to bequeath these bonds and sentiments of friendship to younger and new generations.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)