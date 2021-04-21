Home>>
Pakistani Ambassador proud of 70-year journey of China-Pakistan relationship
(Xinhua) 16:46, April 21, 2021
In an exclusive interview, #Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, proud of the 70-year journey of China-Pakistan relationship, wishes to bequeath these bonds and sentiments of friendship to younger and new generations.
