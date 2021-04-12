Poetry collection by former ambassador hailed as seal of China-Pakistan friendship

A book launched on Monday entitled "Garlands of Love" has been hailed as a seal of friendship between China and Pakistan.

Lu Shulin, former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan and author of “Garlands of Love”, speaks at the launching ceremony of his book in Beijing, April 12, 2021. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

The launching ceremony was held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Beijing, and was attended by nearly 50 people from both sides.

"Garlands of Love" is a collection of poems and essays written by Lu Shulin, a former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan who is known as the “poet of ambassadors in Pakistan” due to his literary talent.

"Working in Pakistan for 21 years, I felt the pure, sincere, and profound friendship between the two countries and its people, so I use literature to express my feelings," said Lu at the launching ceremony.

Lu Shulin (R), author of “Garlands of Love”, and Moin ul Haque, Pakistani ambassador to China, at the launching ceremony of “Garlands of Love” in Beijing, April 12, 2021. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

According to Lu, this book is written for the youth of the two countries. "I hope the younger generation can learn how the China-Pakistan friendship was formed and how it thrived after they read this book," said Lu.

Moin ul Haque, the Pakistani ambassador to China, praised "Garlands of Love" as a "beautiful book”. "The word Garlands of Love chosen by Ambassador Lu for his book not only describes his attachment to Pakistan but also shows the strong emotion of love and feeling for the Pakistan-China friendship," he said.

Guests attend the launching ceremony of “Garlands of Love” authored by Lu Shulin in Beijing, April 12, 2021. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

"Garlands of Love is a useful resource to share for the future. The younger generation, especially the young diplomats of the two countries, should deeply learn from Lu, who has made a great contribution to the Pakistan-China relationship," Haque added.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, and the launch of "Garlands of Love" served as one of the celebration activities.

"The friendship of the two countries was forged in the cruelty of the times. It's unique and special. In this extraordinary time the world is facing, the meaning of friendship between our two countries becomes even more important," said Haque.

