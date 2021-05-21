Iconic sites bear memories of 70-year friendship between China and Pakistan

Since the establishment of their diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951, China and Pakistan have forged an all-weather friendship and conducted all-round cooperation.

As an important pilot project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and one of the main platforms for deepening bilateral cooperation, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been bearing fruit.

Launched in 2013, the CPEC is a corridor linking Gwadar port with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation.

According to the data recently released by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, a total of 46 CPEC projects are under construction or have been completed, and the corridor has brought 25.4 billion U.S. dollars in foreign direct investment to Pakistan and created 75,000 jobs for the locals, serving as a focal point for China and Pakistan to drive practical cooperation.

Xinhua's Jiang Chao visits some of the iconic sites in Islamabad that bear significance for the friendship between China and Pakistan.

