China supports its vaccine firms in transferring technologies to other developing countries: Xi

Xinhua) 10:12, May 22, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said China supports its vaccine companies in transferring technologies to other developing countries and carrying out joint production with them.

Xi made the announcement when speaking at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing on Friday.

