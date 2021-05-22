China provides 280 bln masks, 4 bln testing kits to world: Xi

Xinhua) 10:11, May 22, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China has provided more than 280 billion masks, 3.4 billion protective suits and 4 billion testing kits to the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing.

