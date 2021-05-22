Home>>
Xi proposes setting up int'l forum on vaccine cooperation
(Xinhua) 10:07, May 22, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China proposes setting up an international forum on vaccine cooperation for vaccine-developing and producing countries, companies and other stakeholders to explore ways of promoting fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
Xi made the announcement when speaking at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing on Friday.
