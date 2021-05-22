Xi addresses global health summit

Xinhua) 09:55, May 22, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the Global Health Summit and delivers a speech via video in Beijing, capital of China, May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Global Health Summit and delivered a speech via video in Beijing on Friday.

The summit was co-hosted by Italy, which currently holds the G20 presidency, and the European Commission.

