Xi addresses global health summit
(Xinhua) 09:55, May 22, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the Global Health Summit and delivers a speech via video in Beijing, capital of China, May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Global Health Summit and delivered a speech via video in Beijing on Friday.
The summit was co-hosted by Italy, which currently holds the G20 presidency, and the European Commission.
