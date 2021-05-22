Home>>
China supports early int'l decision on waiving vaccine IPRs: Xi
May 22, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Having announced support for waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, China also supports the World Trade Organization and other international institutions in making an early decision on this matter, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
Xi made the announcement when speaking at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing on Friday.
