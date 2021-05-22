Home>>
China to provide 3-billion-USD aid for developing countries to fight COVID-19: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:09, May 22, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will provide an additional 3 billion U.S. dollars in international aid over the next three years to support COVID-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries.
Xi made the announcement when speaking at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing on Friday.
