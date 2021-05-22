Home>>
Battle with COVID-19 for people, by people: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:54, May 22, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The battle with COVID-19 is one for the people and by the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.
Xi made the remarks when delivering a speech at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing.
"We must put people's lives and health front and center, demonstrate a great sense of political responsibility and courage, and make extraordinary responses to an extraordinary challenge," Xi said.
He called for efforts to truly respect the value and dignity of every human life.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full Text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Global Health Summit
- Xi stresses improving assessment mechanisms for science, technology advances
- Closing immunization gap, President Xi pledges providing more COVID-19 vaccines
- Xi says to build closer community with Pakistan in new era
- Chinese president to address global health summit
- Xi shines light on key events in Party's revolutionary history
- Xi, Putin witness launch of joint nuclear energy project, high-quality China-Russia cooperation boosted
- Xi charts joint construction of community with a shared future for mankind
- Xi, Putin to witness opening of nuclear energy cooperation project via video link
- Xi's speech marking poverty relief published in English
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.