Battle with COVID-19 for people, by people: Xi

Xinhua) 09:54, May 22, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The battle with COVID-19 is one for the people and by the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a speech at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing.

"We must put people's lives and health front and center, demonstrate a great sense of political responsibility and courage, and make extraordinary responses to an extraordinary challenge," Xi said.

He called for efforts to truly respect the value and dignity of every human life.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)