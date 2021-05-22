China to supply more COVID-19 vaccines to world: Xi

Xinhua) 10:08, May 22, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Having supplied 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world, China will provide still more vaccines to the best of its ability, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the announcement when speaking at the Global Health Summit via video in Beijing on Friday.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)