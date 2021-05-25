Xi says China ready to strengthen coordination with Iran, safeguard common interests

Xinhua) 08:14, May 25, 2021

People work at the construction site of the second phase of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Bushehr, southern Iran, on Nov. 10, 2019. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China supports Iran's reasonable demands concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear issue, and stands ready to strengthen coordination with Iran and safeguard the common interests of both sides.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Xi noted that China and Iran, sticking together and helping each other, have joined hands to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve positive results in bilateral practical cooperation.

The two countries firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, and have greatly consolidated their strategic mutual trust and resolutely defended international equity and justice, Xi said.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Iran, Xi stressed that bilateral relations now stand at an important historical juncture to build on past achievements and forge ahead into the future.

China attaches great importance to its relationship with Iran, and is willing to work with the Iranian side to take the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in various fields, and continuously push for solid progress in the development of their comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

China will continue to firmly support Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, and is willing to provide as much assistance as possible for Iran's fight against the pandemic and help the Iranian people prevail over the virus, he said.

Xi said China will also continue to play a constructive role in pushing for an early and just settlement of the Palestinian issue, and is ready to work with Iran to strengthen communication and cooperation on regional and international affairs, and jointly promote regional security and stability.

For his part, Rouhani said that China has successfully controlled the pandemic and provided Iran and other countries with valuable support and help for their response, for which Iran is genuinely grateful.

Noting that the two countries have maintained friendly cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, he said Iran firmly adheres to the one-China policy and staunchly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran is willing to work with China to strengthen strategic cooperation, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as economy, trade and energy, and promote Belt and Road cooperation, he said.

The comprehensive cooperation plan recently signed by the two countries has opened up broader prospects for their win-win cooperation in the future, Rouhani said.

Iran, he added, appreciates China's just positions on such regional issues as the JCPOA and the Palestine-Israel conflict, and hopes to continue close communication and coordination with China, in a bid to oppose unilateralism and hegemonism, safeguard their own legitimate interests and maintain regional peace and security.

