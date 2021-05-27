Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Judicial Conference on Environment

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2019 shows icebergs in the Southern Ocean. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter to the World Judicial Conference on Environment, saying that China stands ready to cooperate with other countries and international organizations to jointly promote global ecological and environmental governance.

Xi pointed out in the letter that the earth is the common home of humanity. All countries must work together and act quickly to build a beautiful home for humans and nature coexisting harmoniously.

China adheres to the new development concept of innovation, coordination, greenness, openness, and sharing, comprehensively strengthens ecological environmental protection, and actively participates in global cooperation in the construction of ecological civilization, according to the letter.

China has continued to deepen the reform and innovation of jurisdiction on the environment and has accumulated useful experience in judicial protection of the ecological environment. China is willing to work with all countries and international organizations to jointly promote global ecological environmental governance, Xi said.

The conference was held in Kunming, the capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and was jointly organized by the Supreme People's Court of China and the United Nations Environment Program.

