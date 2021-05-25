Striving for people's well-being is key to CPC's success: Spanish scholars

Xinhua) 09:51, May 25, 2021

"We could live anywhere in the world. But we chose China", say two Spanish sociologists. Ahead of the 100th birthday of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in July, and drawing on their 19 years living in the country, they explain what they believe are the keys to the CPC's success.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)