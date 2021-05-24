CPC membership applications from Chinese scientists on display in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:52, May 24, 2021

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Letters written by 100 renowned Chinese scientists when they applied to join the Communist Party of China (CPC) are now on display in the National Museum of China in Beijing.

The exhibition, which opened on Monday, tells the stories of the scientists answering the Party's call to build the country through science and technology.

The exhibition aims to show the spirit of the scientists through a large number of detailed historical photos and precious objects via multimedia devices.

