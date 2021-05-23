Comic | CPC heroes (1): Liu Hulan
Liu Hulan was born to a poor peasant family in 1932, a time when Chinese people rose up against Japanese aggression. She joined the war at the age of 10, rescuing wounded, standing on guard and delivering ammunition to soldiers. She was enrolled as a probationary member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the age of 14.
After the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), the CPC led the Chinese people in fighting the War of Liberation (1945-1949) against the Kuomintang government to give China a bright future.
On Jan 12, 1947, the Yen Hsi-shan army of the Kuomintang government invaded Liu Hulan's village and Liu, betrayed by a traitor, was beheaded cruelly when she was only 15 years old. It was in her memory that Mao Zedong wrote the famous line, "a great life, a glorious death."
(Illustrated by Lu Lingxing; Produced by Cheng Weidan, Xu Zheqi and Bao Han)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC takes people's interests as top priority: CPUSA co-chair Rossana Cambron
- Memorial of CPC's 1st national congress to open in Shanghai before July
- Red Army history reflects success through hardship
- Interview: Success of CPC lies in closeness to people, says Tanzanian party official
- Interview: Success of CPC lies in closeness to people, says Tanzanian party official
- World political parties on CPC centenary: self-reform -- the gene of the CPC
- CPC keeps evolving for achieving goals: Mexican party official
- Interview: Party exchanges with CPC add strong impetus to LatAm-China cooperation, says Mexican party official
- Xi shines light on key events in Party's revolutionary history
- China to open CPC museum
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.