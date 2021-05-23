Comic | CPC heroes (1): Liu Hulan

(People's Daily App) 13:42, May 23, 2021

Liu Hulan was born to a poor peasant family in 1932, a time when Chinese people rose up against Japanese aggression. She joined the war at the age of 10, rescuing wounded, standing on guard and delivering ammunition to soldiers. She was enrolled as a probationary member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the age of 14.

After the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), the CPC led the Chinese people in fighting the War of Liberation (1945-1949) against the Kuomintang government to give China a bright future.

On Jan 12, 1947, the Yen Hsi-shan army of the Kuomintang government invaded Liu Hulan's village and Liu, betrayed by a traitor, was beheaded cruelly when she was only 15 years old. It was in her memory that Mao Zedong wrote the famous line, "a great life, a glorious death."

(Illustrated by Lu Lingxing; Produced by Cheng Weidan, Xu Zheqi and Bao Han)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)