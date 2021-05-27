Nepali party leaders laud China's support in development, fight against COVID-19

Xinhua) 10:43, May 27, 2021

KATHMANDU, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Senior leaders of Nepali political parties on Wednesday lauded the continuous support China has extended to Nepal in its development works and the current battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking part in interactions hosted via video link by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Nepali Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), voiced his appreciation for the Chinese support in the fight against COVID-19.

In addition, Pokharel said Nepal needs the cooperation from its northern neighbor in reviving its economy, thereby helping to defeat the epidemic.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), said Nepal appreciated the support lent by China and the CPC whenever Nepal is in crisis.

"Both countries can work together for mutual prosperity," said Dahal. "Both sides need to expedite efforts to implement the programs under the Belt and Road Initiative."

Song Tao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, joined the interactions.

For his part, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal, said hundreds of lives have been saved from COVID-19 in Nepal with the support of ICU units, oxygen cylinders and life-saving medicines donated by the Chinese government.

Timilsina suggested that the world learn from China in combating the pandemic as it is on the verge of ending the threat on its soil. "China has emerged as a beacon of hope for the world by setting an example in fighting the pandemic," he added.

Upendra Yadav, chairman of the Janata Samajbadi Party, described China as a "trustworthy" neighbor and a "reliable" development partner which always stands with Nepal when it is in need. Stating that there is a serious shortage of ICU units, medical equipment and life-saving drugs in his country.

Pashupati SJB Rana, chair of the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party, congratulated the CPC on its 100th anniversary and lauded the extraordinary economic reforms carried out by the Chinese government under the CPC leadership. He also said the world can learn from China's effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nepal is in dire need of ventilators, oxygen concentrators and vital medical support and vaccines," Rana said. "We are grateful for the generosity China has shown by the support it has already provided and expect similar support."

Narayan Khadka, a member of Nepali Congress Central Working Committee, said Nepal appreciates the continued support from China for its development efforts and in fighting COVID-19.

During the interactions, two Chinese companies said that they would donate medical equipment and medicines to help Nepal fight the viral disease.

