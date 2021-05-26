Commentary: "China speed" of vaccination highlights determination to beat COVID-19

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China has administered more than 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country as of Sunday. The country's accelerated speed of vaccination has proven its resolution to strengthen efforts to defeat COVID-19.

Data released by the National Health Commission showed that the first 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of March 27.

Such stepped-up moves have once again demonstrated China's strong mobilization ability, which has been proven by the country's response to the virus since the outbreak of the epidemic. The government now encourages voluntary vaccination and has been making efforts to ensure that everyone eligible for vaccination has full access to it.

Chinese people have answered the call with their concrete actions. It should be noted that China's vaccination speed has potential to further accelerate. The country's effective domestic prevention of the pandemic has created a strong sense of safety for its people, so some may not see vaccination as a pressing task for them at the very beginning.

As new waves of infections in certain countries emerge and variants of the virus become increasingly frequent, more and more people gradually recognize the importance of vaccination. No one is safe until everyone is safe.

In addition to quickening domestic vaccination, China has been making contributions to the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in other developing countries, despite its own huge population and supply shortage at home.

It has provided vaccine assistance to over 80 countries and three international organizations and has exported vaccines to over 50 nations. Recently, the Sinopharm vaccine has been listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization. China has also announced offer of vaccines to UN peacekeeping missions and the International Olympic Committee.

All the moves are in line with the idea that COVID-19 vaccines should be a "global public good," a solemn commitment made by the Chinese leadership from the very beginning.

The human society must ensure that the speed of COVID-19 vaccination is faster than the pace of mutation. The challenge of realizing herd immunity for the world's most populous country is obvious, but the "China speed" of vaccination has lit the light at the end of the tunnel.

Until a final victory over the virus is secured, China will not stop its efforts to make contributions to the battle against COVID-19.

