Half of U.S. states fully vaccinate at least 50 pct of adults against COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:29, May 25, 2021

Photo taken on May 22, 2021 shows a drive-thru vaccination site in San Francisco, the United States. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Maine's 62.9 percent rate of fully vaccinated adults is the highest in the country. Nationwide, 49.6 percent of people aged 18 and older have been fully vaccinated and more than 61 precent have received at least one shot, according to the CDC.

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Xinhua) -- At least 25 states reported that more than half of their adult population had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, according to the latest data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Maine's 62.9 percent rate of fully vaccinated adults is the highest in the country. Connecticut and Vermont are right behind Maine, with 62.8 percent and 62.7 percent respectively. Washington, D.C. has also fully vaccinated at least 50 percent of people aged 18 or older, said the CDC.

Other states with over 60 percent of fully vaccinated adults are Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In New York, 56 percent of adults are done with their vaccine doses while New Jersey is a few points ahead, with 59.1 percent.

The states with the lowest rates of fully vaccinated adults are Tennessee, with 39.3 percent; Arkansas, with 38.9 percent; Alabama, with 36.7 percent; and Mississippi, with 34.4 percent.

Nationwide, 49.6 percent of people aged 18 and older have been fully vaccinated and more than 61 precent have received at least one shot, the CDC's latest figures showed.

U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to administer at least one COVID-19 vaccine to 70 percent of the country's adult population before July 4, the Independence Day.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)