Cambodia logs 556 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 25,761

Xinhua) 16:50, May 24, 2021

PHNOM PENH, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Monday reported a daily record of 556 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national case tally to 25,761 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 540 local cases linked to the third wave of COVID-19 community transmission on Feb. 20 and 16 imported cases, the MoH said.

The kingdom also saw another 658 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,359, the statement said, adding that the death toll surged to 179 after three new fatalities were confirmed.

The Southeast Asian nation began an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10.

MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that so far, 2.27 million out of the 10-million-target population have already been vaccinated.

