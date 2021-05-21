Home>>
Businesses in Vancouver's Chinatown suffer from COVID-19 pandemic
(Xinhua) 09:26, May 21, 2021
A woman walks past closed stores along a street in Chinatown, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 20, 2021. After suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, businesses in Chinatown, one of the tourist attractions in Vancouver, are calling for help to bring back visitors. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
