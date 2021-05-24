Shenzhen reports 2 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

09:00, May 24, 2021

SHENZHEN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Sunday registered two new asymptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus, local authorities said.

As of Sunday, four persons were identified as asymptomatic cases in Yantian District's port area, the municipal government's information office said at a press conference on Sunday. Their work, the information office said, involved boarding international freight ships to load and unload cargo.

All four were aboard the same global freight ship on May 17. They are currently in stable condition at a designated hospital in Shenzhen.

Based on the gene sequencing analysis and epidemiological investigation, it is speculated that the cases have the same source of infection or the same transmission chain, the information office said in a statement.

The district is home to Yantian port, a major foreign-trade port in China.

