Ethiopia's COVID-19 caseload tops 269,000
(Xinhua) 15:20, May 24, 2021
ADDIS ABABA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia registered 293 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 269,194 as of Sunday evening, the country's health ministry said.
Meanwhile, eight new deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,076, the ministry said.
The East African country reported 1,677 more recoveries over the past day, taking the national count to 228,757.
Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous country, is among the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa in terms of caseload, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.
