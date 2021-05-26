Commentary: Twin failures of Taiwan authority's response to COVID-19

Xinhua) 15:33, May 26, 2021

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The 74th World Health Assembly (WHA), which kicked off online on Monday, has decided not to include Taiwan on this year's agenda. The decision to exclude Taiwan once again proves that seeking "Taiwan independence" under the cover of the COIVD-19 pandemic is doomed to fail.

Before 2016, the Taiwan region was able to participate in the WHA under a special arrangement made through cross-Strait consultations on the basis of the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle upheld by both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

However, since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came to power in 2016, it has obstinately adhered to its separatist position and refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus, thus unilaterally undermining the political foundation for Taiwan's participation in the WHA. The DPP's moves have shown that the party has placed its political intentions above the well-being of the people of Taiwan.

The one-China principle is the aspiration of the international community and an overriding trend. Taiwan's participation in the activities of international organizations must be dealt with in accordance with the one-China principle. That is why the WHA, the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), refused to include a proposal on Taiwan's participation on its agenda.

The DPP authority's indulgence in political manipulation and attempts to divert public attention have wasted precious time and resources and led to the island's failed response to the spread of the virus.

According to the local disease monitoring agency, Taiwan on Tuesday reported 281 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, 261 backlogged locally transmitted cases, and six deaths. It was the 11th consecutive day that the island's daily number of new local infections exceeded 100.

The Chinese Central Government attaches great importance to the health and well-being of Taiwan compatriots who are now facing a severe pandemic situation. Since the early stages of COVID-19, the mainland had sent 260 updates about the COVID-19 situation to Taiwan, and approved the participation of Taiwan health experts in 16 technical activities held by the WHO. The so-called international pandemic prevention gap does not exist, nor do experts from the Taiwan region lack channels and platforms to share response and control practices with others.

The mainland is willing to take swift measures to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to Taiwan compatriots as soon as possible. It is also willing to actively consider sending COVID-19 prevention and control experts to Taiwan to share their experience of fighting COVID-19 with Taiwan medical personnel if necessary.

As the well-being of the Taiwan people is threatened by the novel coronavirus, the DPP authority continues to play political tricks and vilify the mainland's efforts to help Taiwan compatriots fight the epidemic. The collusion between certain countries and the DPP authority to politicize health issues and use Taiwan to interfere in China's internal affairs is nothing short of spreading a political virus, and will only end in failure.

